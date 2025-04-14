7 Chocolate Treats Under 150 Calories

Apr 14, 2025, 10:50 AM
Introduction

Here are 7 delicious chocolate treats that are under 150 calories each.

Dark Chocolate Square (1 piece, ~10g)

Calories: ~50-60 Rich in antioxidants and satisfying chocolate cravings with just a small piece.

Chocolate Rice Cake (1 cake)

Calories: ~60-80 A light and crunchy snack topped with a thin layer of chocolate.

Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry (1 medium)

Calories: ~50-70 Fresh strawberries dipped in dark chocolate for a sweet and healthy treat.

Chocolate Pudding Cup (1 snack-sized cup)

Calories: ~100-120 A creamy and indulgent dessert that’s portion-controlled.

Chocolate Protein Bar (mini or half a bar)

Calories: ~100-150 A satisfying snack that combines chocolate flavor with protein.

Chocolate Banana Bites (2-3 pieces)

Calories: ~100-120 Slices of banana dipped in dark chocolate and frozen for a guilt-free treat.

Hot Cocoa (1 cup made with skim milk or water)

Calories: ~100-150 A warm and comforting drink made with unsweetened cocoa powder and a touch of sweetness.

