7 Breathtaking Spots in Thailand That Rival Khao Sok National Park

While Khao Sok National Park is known to be one of the most beautiful places in Thailand, other places can also boast having beauty that rivals it.
The park, known for its Erawan Waterfall, which consists of seven tiers, is a paradise for nature lovers, emerald green pools with cascading falls ideal for swimming and hiking, limestone caves, and lush forests.
The "roof of Thailand" is noted for having the highest peak in the country. This park features misty mountains, dense tomentum forests, and splendid waterfalls. It has also a significant cultural importance with its temples, such as Wat Phra That Doi Inthanon.
This route brings you through some of the most beautiful scenery in Thailand including Pai, Mae Hong Son, and Mae Sariang; as well as provide rolling hills, hot springs, waterfalls, and quiet temples.
Pristine archipelago-of-a-marine park, which has become heaven for snorkeling, kayaking, hiking. The most iconic viewpoint is on Koh Wua Ta Lap which offers a view of the emerald-green islands and turquoise waters surrounding them.
Phang Nga Bay is famous for its limestone karsts rising dramatically from the sea. The scenery is surreal and conceals hidden lagoons, caves, and islands such as James Bond Island. The excellent way to explore its beauty is by kayaking and boat tours.
The first national park in Thailand, Khao Yai is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is home to a diversity of wildlife-from elephants to gibbons-and hornbills. The park also offers beautiful waterfalls like Haew Narok and Haew Suwat.
According to many, one of the best diving places on earth, the Similan Islands have almost clear waters, reefs bursting with coral, and numerous marine species.