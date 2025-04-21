7 Books written by Pope Francis

Pope Francis authored several books, many of which reflect his thoughts on faith, social issues, and the role of the Church in the modern world. Here are some notable titles.


Apr 21, 2025
Photo Credit : wikimedia commons

Introduction

The Joy of the Gospel (Evangelii Gaudium)

An apostolic exhortation that emphasises the importance of evangelisation and the joy of spreading the Gospel.

Laudato Si'

On Care for Our Common Home - An encyclical focused on environmental issues and the moral imperative to care for the planet.

The Name of God is Mercy

A book based on a conversation with Andrea Tornielli, discussing the theme of mercy in the context of the Catholic faith.

Amoris Laetitia

On Love in the Family - An apostolic exhortation that addresses the challenges of family life and the importance of love and mercy in family relationships.

Gaudete et Exsultate

On the Call to Holiness in Today’s World - An apostolic exhortation that encourages all Christians to pursue holiness in their everyday lives.

Christus Vivit

A Post-Synodal Apostolic Exhortation on Young People, the Faith, and Vocational Discernment - A document addressing the role of young people in the Church and the importance of their faith journey.

Let Us Dream

The Path to a Better Future - A reflection on the challenges of the modern world and a call for hope and action in the face of adversity.