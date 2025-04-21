7 Books written by Pope Francis
Pope Francis authored several books, many of which reflect his thoughts on faith, social issues, and the role of the Church in the modern world. Here are some notable titles.
Pope Francis authored several books, many of which reflect his thoughts on faith, social issues, and the role of the Church in the modern world. Here are some notable titles.
Pope Francis authored several books, many of which reflect his thoughts on faith, social issues, and the role of the Church in the modern world. Here are some notable titles.
An apostolic exhortation that emphasises the importance of evangelisation and the joy of spreading the Gospel.
On Care for Our Common Home - An encyclical focused on environmental issues and the moral imperative to care for the planet.
A book based on a conversation with Andrea Tornielli, discussing the theme of mercy in the context of the Catholic faith.
On Love in the Family - An apostolic exhortation that addresses the challenges of family life and the importance of love and mercy in family relationships.
On the Call to Holiness in Today’s World - An apostolic exhortation that encourages all Christians to pursue holiness in their everyday lives.
A Post-Synodal Apostolic Exhortation on Young People, the Faith, and Vocational Discernment - A document addressing the role of young people in the Church and the importance of their faith journey.
The Path to a Better Future - A reflection on the challenges of the modern world and a call for hope and action in the face of adversity.