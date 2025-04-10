7 benefits of eating papaya seeds

Papaya seeds, often discarded, are packed with nutrients and offer several health benefits. Here are seven potential benefits of eating papaya seeds.
Papaya seeds contain healthy fats, protein, fiber, and essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus. They also have antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress.
Papaya seeds contain enzymes like papain, which aid in breaking down proteins and improving digestion. They may also help eliminate intestinal parasites and promote gut health.
Some studies suggest that papaya seeds may help detoxify the liver and protect it from damage caused by toxins or free radicals.
Papaya seeds have been shown to have antibacterial and antiviral effects, potentially helping to fight infections caused by harmful bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella.
The compounds in papaya seeds may help reduce inflammation in the body, which can be beneficial for conditions like arthritis or other inflammatory diseases.
Papaya seeds are believed to support kidney function and may help prevent kidney damage or the formation of kidney stones.
Some research suggests that the compounds in papaya seeds, such as flavonoids and phenolic compounds, may have anti-cancer properties and help inhibit the growth of cancer cells.
