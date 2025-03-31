7 Authors You Must Read Once

Reading books by some famous authors can help you to enhance your creativity, thoughts, and vocabulary. Here is a list of seven best authors whose books you must read:
George Orwell’s dystopian novels are a must for critical thinking. Some of his best books are ‘Animal Farm’, ‘Down and Out in Paris and London’, and ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four’.
Haruki’s writings are a blend of surrealism and human emotions. Some of his best books are ‘The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle’, ‘1Q84’, and ‘A Wild Sheep Chase’.
Agatha Christie was known for her mystery and detective fiction novels. Some of her best books include 'The Murder of Roger Ackroyd’, ‘Murder on the Orient Express’, and ‘The A.B.C. Murders’.
Jane Austen’s works are timeless romance and social satire. Some of her best books are ‘Pride and Prejudice’, ‘Sense and Sensibility’, and ‘Lady Susan’.
His philosophical storytelling inspires self-discovery. Some of his best books are ‘The Alchemist’, ‘Eleven Minutes’, and “Veronika Decides to Die’.
King was a master of horror and psychological thrillers. Some of his best books are ‘The Shining’, ‘The Stand’, and ‘IT’ (1986).
Harper Lee is known for her contribution to American literature. She has covered topics like racism, morality, and justice in her books. Some top books are 'To Kill a Mockingbird','Go Set a Watchman', and 'Woolbur'.
