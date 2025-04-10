6 Yoga Poses Which Increase Core Strength

In this pose, you balance on your sit bones, and legs lifted. It lights up your abs in seconds. Great for endurance, posture, and control. Hold and feel the shake.
Plank pose strengthens your entire core and spine. Simple, but seriously powerful pose, it engages every muscle from head to toe. Start with 30 seconds and build up.
In this pose, you target obliques and balance. With the support of one arm and one side lifting. This move builds sleek side strength. Breathe steadily and stay aligned.
In this pose, lift your hips while keeping your back safe. Works glutes, hamstrings, and lower abs. Perfect for countering long sitting hours. Control matters more than height.
This pose looks simple but you might feel pain in your core. It fires up thighs, belly, and back. Hold it strong and breathe through the burn. It is harder than it looks.
This pose improves flexibility, core muscles, along with legs, spine, and shoulders. It requires you to touch your hands towards the ground, promoting deep core strength and stability.
