6 Ways to Stay Motivated When You're Feeling Burnt Out

Moohita Kaur Garg
Apr 21, 2025, 12:08 AM
No Joke

Burnout is no joke. Whether it's work, school, or life in general, we've all been there—feeling drained, overwhelmed, and just totally done with everything. If you're trying to find your spark again, here are 7 ways to get you back on track.

Acknowledge Burnout and Prioritise Rest

Sometimes, the hardest part is admitting you are burnt out. It's okay to feel this way—don't beat yourself up for it. At this moment, the last thing you need is more work. You need rest. Get some sleep, go for a walk, or just relax with a good book. Recharging your batteries is non-negotiable.

Try Mindfulness or Meditation

It might sound cliché, but mindfulness can really help you get out of your head and back into the present moment. Whether it's deep breathing, or a short meditation session, these practices can lower stress and bring clarity. Remember, even five minutes of quiet time can help.

Break Down Big Goals into Small Wins

Large goals can feel daunting, especially when you're burnt out. So, break them down. Focus on the small, bite-sized tasks that will get you one step closer. Checking those off will give you a sense of accomplishment and, hopefully, some momentum to keep going.

Set Boundaries

A big part of burnout comes from saying "yes" too often. If you're constantly overcommitting, it's time to set some boundaries. Be honest about your limits and say no when you need to. Practice saying no politely but firmly. It's okay to protect your energy.

Take a Digital Detox

Constantly checking emails, social media, or work messages can add to burnout. Try taking a break from screens for a few hours, or even an entire day, to recharge your mind and avoid information overload.

Reconnect with What Feels Good

Remember when your work or goals felt exciting? Tap back into that feeling. Sometimes when we're burnt out, we lose sight of the joy that initially inspired us. What was it that excited you? Was it the impact you'd make, the challenge, or the new things you'd learn? Try to get back in touch with that feeling.

