6 Ways to Retain More of Every Book You Read

WION Web Team
Mar 24, 2025, 01:18 PM
Photo Credit : pexels

Add a Bookmark

Just passive book reading can be boring. You can add a bookmark in your book that helps you to retain the information you have read.

Photo Credit : pexels

Revised Your Notes

Daily notes review helps you retain and solidify the information in your memory. It helps you to enhance your understanding of the topic.

Photo Credit : pexels

Pick Books You Can Use Daily

Random book reading is sometimes boring. You can pick a book that intrigues your interest and helps you to remember your key findings in a book.

Photo Credit : pexels

Write a summary

Whatever you read, you can try to make a summary. It will help you get an overview of the topic. Plus, it helps you retain the information without skipping the main events in the book.

Photo Credit : pexels

Avoid More Books

You can figure out if a book is worth reading or not. More books will not help you to retain your topic. Try to pick books with key ideas of your interest.

Photo Credit : pexels

Highlight Passages

You can highlight passages that resonate with you or seem important to you. You can highlight the lines or quotes from the books with a colourful pen so that you can retain those lines in the book.

Photo Credit : pexels