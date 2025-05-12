6 Ways to Eat Beetroot Beyond Salad and Juice

Make a healthy burger version by adding beetroot to the vegetable mix or directly into the patty.
Beetroot is a perfect addition to soups made with your favourite veggies. Just be mindful of the quantity you add for balanced flavour.
For a vibrant, colourful, and healthy falafel dish, boil and grate beetroot and mix it into the regular falafel mixture.
Grate beetroot and mix it with mashed potatoes, spices, veggies, and breadcrumbs to make crispy, healthy cutlets.
Make a tangy beetroot pickle by slicing the beetroot into thin layers and soaking it in vinegar, spices, and sugar.
Add the goodness of beetroot to traditional hummus by boiling and blending it into the chickpea paste.