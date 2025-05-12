6 Ways to Eat Beetroot Beyond Salad and Juice

Pragati Awasthi
May 12, 2025, 05:45 PM

Beetroot Burgers

Make a healthy burger version by adding beetroot to the vegetable mix or directly into the patty.

Beetroot Soup

Beetroot is a perfect addition to soups made with your favourite veggies. Just be mindful of the quantity you add for balanced flavour.

Beetroot Falafel

For a vibrant, colourful, and healthy falafel dish, boil and grate beetroot and mix it into the regular falafel mixture.

Beetroot Cutlets

Grate beetroot and mix it with mashed potatoes, spices, veggies, and breadcrumbs to make crispy, healthy cutlets.

Pickled Beetroot

Make a tangy beetroot pickle by slicing the beetroot into thin layers and soaking it in vinegar, spices, and sugar.

Beetroot Hummus

Add the goodness of beetroot to traditional hummus by boiling and blending it into the chickpea paste.