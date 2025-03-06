6 Vibrant Festivals of Brazil

Parintins Folklore Festival- The Colourful Folk Carnival

Location: Parintins, Amazonas, Brazil Date: It is held annually during the last weekend of June. Parintins Folklore Festival is also known as Festival do Boi Bumba or Bumba Meu Boi. This festival showcases the folk traditions and culture of the Amazonas. The festival features a competition between two groups, Boi Garantido (Red) and Boi Caprichoso (Blue), who perform elaborate retellings of the Bumba Meu Boi legend. Each team has 2.5 hours to present their show, which includes flamboyant dances, singing, and parade floats, The festival began in 1965 as a fundraiser for the construction of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Parintins. Parintins is known for its unique tradition of Coca-Cola ads being displayed in both red and blue during the festival, reflecting the colors of the competing teams.