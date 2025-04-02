6 Toughest Books to Read

This book is about the deployment of a rocket by the Nazis during World War II. It is a tough book to read because it consists of a straggling narrative, intertwined by a long history.
This book is about the cyclical nature of history and the human condition. It is among the toughest books to read because of its difficult words, mixed languages, and abstract storytelling.
This book is about addictive fun, devotion, and recovering addicts. This novel is filled with multiple storylines, complex ideas, and satire.
This book is about 'Leopold Bloom' as he recalls his day in Dublin. It has a deceptive storytelling, complex style, and lacks punctuation.
This book tells about Napoleon's invasion of Russia in 1812. It is one of the toughest books to read because of its massive historical writing, loads of characters, and deep philosophy.
This book is a modernist novel that tells about the complicated subject of pedophilia. It is one of the toughest books to read because of its conspiracy theories, dense structure, nonlinear plot and strange style.
