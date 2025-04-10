6 Tomato Recipes For Morning Breakfast

WION Web Team
Apr 10, 2025, 06:16 PM
1. Tomato Upma

It is a delicious South Indian dish made with semolina, spices, curry leaves and ripe tomatoes. To make this, add chopped tomatoes, spices, to semolina upma. It adds tang, color, and a vitamin C boost. It is a perfect savory dish to start your day.

2. Tomato Toast

It is ordinary toast with sliced tomato, olive oil, and herbs on bread. Add feta or eggs if you like. It’s fresh, fast, and Mediterranean-inspired. Pair beautifully with your morning chai.

3. Tomato Poha

Poha is a light dish made up of flattened or pressed rice grains. Add tangy tomatoes, peas, onion, and mustard seeds to poha in a pan and cook it for five minutes. It can be a perfect dish for busy mornings.

4. Tomato Omelette (Veg version)

Tomato Omelette is made from gram flour (besan) not eggs. Chopped tomato, onion, and green chillies. Pan-fried into a golden, savory pancake. Protein-packed and totally plant-based.

5. Tomato Chilla

Tomato Chilla is a savoury dish made from spiced gram flour crepes with tomato chunks. Cook it in a pan for 2-3 minutes. Serve it with mint chutney. Healthy has never tasted this good.

6.Tomato Smoothie

Tomato Smoothie is made by blending tomatoes with carrots and ginger. Add lemon and a pinch of salt. It can be your morning detox that is less in calories.

