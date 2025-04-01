6 Tips to Prevent Your Home Garden Plants from Dying in Summer

WION Web Team
Apr 01, 2025, 11:27 AM
Photo Credit : pexels

1. Water in the Morning

This is suitable for promoting healthy growth, preventing evaporation, and keeping plant roots hydrated all day.

Photo Credit : pexels

2. Mulch Your Soil

This way, the soil can retain moisture. It can also help regulate plants' temperatures. It supports conserving water, improving soil health, and removing weeds.

Photo Credit : pexels

3. Choose Heat-Resistant Plants

Go for succulents or native species. These plants survive in hot weather and require less maintenance.

Photo Credit : pexels

4. Provide Shade

Use covers for plants strategically. Too much heat is not good for plants, it will be good if you can cover them with shades.

Photo Credit : pexels

5. Avoid Overwatering

Too much water can cause root rot. You can sprinkle water droplets on plants.

Photo Credit : pexels

6. Use Self-Watering Pots

It is a great way to keep plants hydrated. It is useful for saving water and offering flexible growing space to plants.

Photo Credit : pexels