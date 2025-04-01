6 Tips to Prevent Your Home Garden Plants from Dying in Summer

This is suitable for promoting healthy growth, preventing evaporation, and keeping plant roots hydrated all day.
This way, the soil can retain moisture. It can also help regulate plants' temperatures. It supports conserving water, improving soil health, and removing weeds.
Go for succulents or native species. These plants survive in hot weather and require less maintenance.
Use covers for plants strategically. Too much heat is not good for plants, it will be good if you can cover them with shades.
Too much water can cause root rot. You can sprinkle water droplets on plants.
It is a great way to keep plants hydrated. It is useful for saving water and offering flexible growing space to plants.
{{ primary_category.name }}