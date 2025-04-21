6 things you dare not to search on ChatGPT

While ChatGPT is a powerful and versatile tool, there are certain categories of information you should exercise extreme caution with, or outright avoid, when using it. Sharing such information can have negative consequences for your privacy, security, and even legal standing.
This includes your name, address, phone number, email address, social security number (or equivalent), date of birth, driver's license details, passport information, and any other data that can uniquely identify you. Sharing this information can expose you to the risk of identity theft, stalking, and other forms of personal harm.
Never share sensitive financial details such as credit card numbers, bank account numbers, PINs, passwords for financial accounts, or any other information related to your finances.
Under no circumstances should you share your passwords for any online accounts with ChatGPT. These credentials provide access to your personal information, financial data, and communication.
Avoid sharing any private secrets, sensitive business information, trade secrets, or intellectual property that belongs to you or your organization. ChatGPT's responses are based on the data it has been trained on and the prompts it receives. While OpenAI has measures to protect user data, there's always a potential risk of unintended disclosure or data breaches.
ChatGPT is not a medical professional and should not be used as a substitute for qualified healthcare advice. Never ask for diagnoses, treatment plans, or share personal health information like medical history, insurance details, or medications.
Do not use ChatGPT to generate or inquire about illegal activities, hate speech, or sexually explicit content. While ChatGPT has filters in place, attempting to generate such content may lead to your account being banned.