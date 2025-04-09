6 Superfoods with More Protein than Egg Whites

WION Web Team
Apr 09, 2025, 03:27 PM
1. Soya Bean

Soybeans are rich in protein and contain all nine essential amino acids. They are a good alternative to eggs and offer several health benefits, including lower cholesterol levels and a reduced risk of certain cancers.

2. Cottage Cheese

This cheese is a good source of protein and nutrients like calcium and phosphorus. It can help build muscle and repair tissues.

3. Chickpeas

Chickpeas are rich in plant-based protein, fibre, and minerals. One cup of chickpeas offers about 14.5 grams of protein. They can help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and support nervous system function.

4. Quinoa

Quinoa is rich in plant-based protein and amino acids, providing about 8 grams of protein per cooked cup. It can help manage heart health and blood sugar levels.

5. Lentils

Lentils, such as Masoor Dal (red lentil), Moong Dal (green gram), and Urad Dal (black gram), are good sources of protein. They can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases and support heart health.

6. Almond Butter

Almond butter provides approximately 3.4 grams of protein per tablespoon. It also contains healthy fats, fibre, and magnesium, which can help manage blood sugar levels.

