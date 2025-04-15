6 Summer Probiotic Drinks That Cool You Down this hot summer

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy refreshing, probiotic-rich drinks that not only cool you down but also support your gut health.
Kombucha is a fizzy, fermented tea packed with probiotics. For a summer twist, mix it with fresh fruit like strawberries, mint, or citrus slices. Serve over ice for a tangy, refreshing drink.
Combine water kefir (a lightly fermented probiotic drink) with freshly squeezed lemon juice, a touch of honey, and ice. This fizzy, tangy lemonade is a gut-friendly alternative to traditional lemonade.
Blend coconut yogurt (a dairy-free probiotic option) with frozen mango, pineapple, and a splash of coconut water. This tropical smoothie is creamy, cooling, and packed with beneficial bacteria.
Homemade ginger beer, fermented with ginger bug (a probiotic starter), is a spicy, fizzy treat. Serve it chilled with a squeeze of lime for a zesty summer drink.
Brew your favorite herbal tea (like hibiscus or green tea), let it cool, and add a splash of probiotic-rich kefir or kombucha. Sweeten with a bit of honey and serve over ice for a refreshing, gut-healthy beverage.
Lassi is a traditional Indian yogurt-based drink. Blend plain yogurt with water, a pinch of salt, and fresh mint or cucumber for a cooling, probiotic-rich summer drink. For a sweet version, add mango or berries.