6 Speedy Chocolate Cake Recipes for midnight cravings

Chocolate Lava Cake

Ingredients: 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, 1/4 cup butter, 1/2 cup powdered sugar, 1egg , 1 egg yolk, 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract and 1/4 cup all-purpose flour. Instructions: Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). Grease two ramekins. Melt the chocolate and butter together in the microwave or over a double boiler. Stir in the powdered sugar, then add the egg, egg yolk, and vanilla. Mix well. Fold in the flour until just combined. Divide the batter between the ramekins and bake for 12-14 minutes. Let cool for 1 minute, then invert onto a plate and serve warm.