6 Speedy Chocolate Cake Recipes for midnight cravings

Ingredients: 1 cup granulated sugar, 1/2 cup vegetable oil, 1 cup lukewarm water, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 2 tablespoons white vinegar. Instructions: Pre-heat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Mix all ingredients in a bowl until just combined. Pour into a greased baking dish and bake for 25-30 minutes.
Ingredients: 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour, 4 tablespoons sugar, 2 tablespoons cocoa powder, 1/8 teaspoon baking powder, 3 tablespoons milk, 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract. Instructions: In a microwave-safe mug, mix all dry ingredients. Add milk, oil, and vanilla; stir until smooth. Microwave for 1-1.5 minutes until cooked through.
Ingredients: Three large eggs, 3 tablespoons sugar, 1/3 cup cake flour, 4 tablespoons cocoa powder, 2 tablespoons melted butter, 1 block of chocolate of your choice. Instructions: Pre-heat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Beat eggs and sugar until fluffy, then mix in flour and cocoa. Pour into a loaf pan and bake for 20 minutes. Place the chocolate on top and bake for an additional 2 minutes.
Ingredients: 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup cocoa powder, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 cup water, 1/3 cup vegetable oil, 1 tablespoon vinegar. Instructions: Pre-heat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Mix all dry ingredients in a bowl, then add wet ingredients and mix until smooth. Pour into a greased pan and bake for 30-35 minutes.
Ingredients: 1 3/4 cups cake flour, 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup cocoa powder, 1 tablespoon baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 cup vegetable oil, 5 large eggs, 3/4 cup water, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Instructions: Pre-heat the oven to 325°F (160°C). Combine dry ingredients, then add wet ingredients and mix well. Pour into an ungreased tube pan and bake for 55-60 minutes.
Ingredients: 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, 1/4 cup butter, 1/2 cup powdered sugar, 1egg , 1 egg yolk, 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract and 1/4 cup all-purpose flour. Instructions: Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). Grease two ramekins. Melt the chocolate and butter together in the microwave or over a double boiler. Stir in the powdered sugar, then add the egg, egg yolk, and vanilla. Mix well. Fold in the flour until just combined. Divide the batter between the ramekins and bake for 12-14 minutes. Let cool for 1 minute, then invert onto a plate and serve warm.
{{ primary_category.name }}