6 Signs You May Be More Dehydrated Than You Realise (Even If You Are Drinking Water)

Dehydration happens when there is an insufficient amount of fluid in your body to carry out its activities. It can result in fatigue, thirst, weakness, muscle cramps, headache and breathing problems. Here are five signs that will tell you that you are dehydrated.
If your skin’s flaky or tight, hydration isn’t reaching your cells. Dehydration can lead to a dry mouth, skin, lips, and throat.
Dehydration can destroy mental clarity and energy fast. When you are dehydrated, you can urinate less than usual, and your feet can swell.
A dehydrated person often confuses thirst with hunger, especially for salty snacks. Your craving can change to sugary or salty meals, because the body struggles to get energy stores when dehydrated.
Dehydration can cause dark yellow urine as the body works on removing waste products when it lacks sufficient water, resulting in a darker yellow or amber urine colour. Even with water, if it’s not pale yellow, something’s off.
Headaches are common in dehydration as the body's tissues, including the brain, shrink when dehydrated, potentially putting pressure on nerves and causing pain. Also, subtle dehydration can trigger tension and migraines.
Insufficient water in the body can cause breathing issues as it can cause mucus to thicken, reduce blood volume, and mess up electrolyte balance, making it difficult to breathe.
Add electrolytes or mineral-rich foods to your meal to help water do its job better. You can drink juices like watermelon, coconut and others.
