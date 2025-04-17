6 Reasons Why Eggs Should Be a Part of Your Daily Breakfast

WION Web Team
Apr 17, 2025, 05:46 PM

Eggs are more than just a breakfast staple. They are a good source of protein, vitamins (A, B12, D, E), and minerals. Here are six reasons why you should have eggs as your daily breakfast meal:

Rich in Protein

Eggs can give you high-quality protein that can curb cravings, stabilise blood sugar, and keep you more energised for hours.

Photo Credit : pexels

Rich in Brain-Boosting Nutrients

Choline element in yolks can support your brain health and memory. One egg can give you a lot of strength.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Aids Eye Health

Lutein and zeaxanthin antioxidants in eggs help protect your eyes from strain and damage.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Supports Weight-Loss

Eggs are low in calories but high in satiety as they help you feel full for longer period and avoid midday snack crashes.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Aids Heart Health

Moderate egg consumption can support good cholesterol (HDL) and has minimal impact on your heart health.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Build Muscle

Eggs have all nine essential amino acids that help build your muscle. It can also repair your muscle nerves.

Photo Credit : Pexels