6 Reasons Why Eggs Should Be a Part of Your Daily Breakfast

Eggs are more than just a breakfast staple. They are a good source of protein, vitamins (A, B12, D, E), and minerals. Here are six reasons why you should have eggs as your daily breakfast meal:
Eggs can give you high-quality protein that can curb cravings, stabilise blood sugar, and keep you more energised for hours.
Choline element in yolks can support your brain health and memory. One egg can give you a lot of strength.
Lutein and zeaxanthin antioxidants in eggs help protect your eyes from strain and damage.
Eggs are low in calories but high in satiety as they help you feel full for longer period and avoid midday snack crashes.
Moderate egg consumption can support good cholesterol (HDL) and has minimal impact on your heart health.
Eggs have all nine essential amino acids that help build your muscle. It can also repair your muscle nerves.