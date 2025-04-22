6 quick easy tips to get rid of back acne

Back acne, also known as "bacne," can be frustrating, but with consistent care, it can be managed effectively.
Sweat can clog pores and worsen acne. Always shower after exercising, working out, or any activity that causes you to sweat.
Use a gentle exfoliating scrub or a loofah to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. Avoid over-exfoliating, as it can irritate the skin and worsen acne.
Tight or synthetic fabrics can trap sweat and bacteria, leading to breakouts. Opt for loose, breathable clothing made of cotton.
Look for body washes or creams containing salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, or glycolic acid to target acne-causing bacteria and reduce inflammation.
Hair products like conditioners, oils, and gels can transfer to your back and clog pores. Rinse your hair thoroughly and keep it tied up or away from your back when possible.
Use a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated without clogging pores.