6 Proven Tips to Sharpen Your Memory Naturally

Memory improvement occurs naturally by creating an environment conducive to brain health and cognitive functioning.
Exercise increases blood supply to the brain, promotes the growth of brain cells, and enhances memory and cognitive functioning. Walking, jogging, yoga, or dancing activities are helpful.
Look for foods rich in antioxidants, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. Include: Fatty fish (salmon, mackerel) for omega-3s; berries (blueberries, strawberries) for antioxidants; nuts, seeds, and leafy greens for vitamin E and various nutrients; and whole grains and avocados for energy without causing a spike in sugar levels.
Consolidation of memory for short-term memories to be turned into long-term ones occurs during sleep. The sleep time recommended for adults is 7 to 9 hours without interruption every night. Have a sleep habit, and make the surroundings restful for sleep.
Mindfulness and meditation alleviate stress that would otherwise damage memory. They also improve concentration, attention, and the ability to store information.
Challenge your brain with activities that require concentration and thought. For example: puzzles (crosswords, Sudoku), learning a new skill or language, and playing an instrument or strategy games.
Social interaction lowers stress and wards off depression, which can hinder memory. Spend quality time with friends, join clubs, or volunteer for community service.