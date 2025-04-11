6 One-Pot Dishes for Busy Weeknights

One-pot dishes are perfect for busy weeknights because they’re quick, easy, and require minimal cleanup.
Ingredients: Pasta, garlic, butter, chicken broth, heavy cream, Parmesan cheese, spinach, and cooked chicken (optional). Method: Sauté garlic in butter, add broth and cream, then stir in pasta. Cook until tender, then mix in spinach, Parmesan, and chicken. Serve hot.
Ingredients: Chicken thighs, rice, onion, garlic, chicken broth, carrots, peas, and spices. Method: Brown chicken thighs, then sauté onions and garlic. Add rice, broth, and spices, then nestle the chicken back in. Cover and simmer until rice is cooked and chicken is tender.
Ingredients: Ground beef, onion, garlic, canned tomatoes, kidney beans, elbow macaroni, chili powder, cumin, and cheese. Method: Brown beef with onions and garlic, then add tomatoes, beans, spices, and pasta. Simmer until pasta is cooked, then top with cheese.
Ingredients: Shrimp, orzo, chicken broth, lemon juice, garlic, spinach, and herbs. Method: Sauté garlic, add orzo and broth, then simmer until orzo is almost cooked. Add shrimp, spinach, and lemon juice, and cook until shrimp are pink and tender.
Ingredients: Stew beef, potatoes, carrots, onion, garlic, beef broth, tomato paste, and herbs (like rosemary and thyme). Method: Brown beef, then sauté onions and garlic. Add broth, tomato paste, and vegetables, then simmer until the beef is tender and the vegetables are soft.
Ingredients: Lentils, coconut milk, diced tomatoes, onion, garlic, ginger, curry powder, spinach, and rice (optional). Method: Sauté onions, garlic, and ginger, then add lentils, coconut milk, tomatoes, and curry powder. Simmer until lentils are tender, then stir in spinach. Serve over rice if desired.
