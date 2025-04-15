6 must-try Korean veg dishes

Korean cuisine offers a variety of delicious vegetarian dishes that are packed with flavor. Here are six must-try Korean vegetarian dishes.
A colorful rice bowl topped with a variety of sautéed and seasoned vegetables, such as spinach, carrots, and mushrooms, along with a fried egg and gochujang (Korean chili paste).
A staple in Korean cuisine, kimchi is a fermented vegetable dish, usually made with napa cabbage and radishes, seasoned with chili pepper, garlic, ginger, and other spices.
Stir-fried sweet potato noodles (glass noodles) mixed with a variety of vegetables like carrots, spinach, and mushrooms, and flavored with soy sauce and sesame oil
A spicy soft tofu stew made with uncurdled tofu, vegetables, and sometimes mushrooms. It’s often served bubbling hot and can be made vegetarian by omitting any meat or seafood.
A savory Korean pancake made with a batter of flour, water, and green onions (pa). It can also include other vegetables like zucchini or carrots. Pajeon is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, often served with a soy dipping sauce.
Often referred to as Korean sushi, gimbap consists of rice and various fillings (like pickled vegetables, spinach, and carrots) rolled in seaweed. It's a popular snack or picnic food and can be made vegetarian by using only plant-based ingredients.