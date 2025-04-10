6 Most Remarkable UNESCO Heritage Sites in India

Taj Mahal was termed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 for Mughal art in India. It was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife. It is one of the masterpieces of the world's heritage.
The Konark Sun Temple is a UNESCO World Heritage site in Odisha. It was made in the 13th century by King Narasimhadeva-I. This temple is made in the shape of a colossal chariot with stone wheels, idols, pillars, and walls.
In 1983, Ajanta caves and Ellora Caves have been listed among the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of India. These caves have become the famous destination in Maharashtra. They are popular for their intricate traditional paintings.
Monuments at Hampi are located in the Vijayanagara district of Karnataka, India. In 1986, this site was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. It is known for its historical and architectural significance as the remnants of the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire.
In 1986, the Khajuraho Group of Monuments was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is known as one of the "seven wonders" of India. It is famous for its nagara-style architectural structures.
Hill Forts are located in Rajasthan are a group of six forts . It was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2013. It is famous for its deep water harvesting structures and designs.
{{ primary_category.name }}