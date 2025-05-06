6 Most Powerful Workouts Everyone Should Do to Muscle-Up

May 06, 2025, 05:36 IST
WION Web Team

Deadlifts

It can aid your full-body movement, including your spine, hand muscles, and grip strength. It is good for strength training.

Pull-Ups

For pull-ups, you do not need any equipment. Pull-ups can challenge your arms and back core. It can help you gain lean muscle and upper-body power.

Squats

Squats help grow your quads, glutes, and improves testosterone levels. They are helpful for your leg muscles.

Bench Press

It is a classic chest building workout. Bench press can strengthen your pecs, shoulders, and triceps in one smooth motion.

Overhead Press

Train yourself like a warrior. Pressing weights overhead can improve your shoulder strength, posture, and total-body tension.

Planks

Planks may look simple, but they activate your entire core. Your strong abs mean better balance, posture, and injury prevention.