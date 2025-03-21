6 Japanese Memory Techniques for Better Memory of Students

The Karuta Cards technique is a card game based on a certain set of rules that you can play with standard playing cards. This method is good for memorising a lot of data by dividing it up into small parts. This technique makes use of information along with poems.
Shiritori is a word game that has players come up with a word that starts with the last letter of your competitor's word. This technique helps students in memory storage by connecting words or phrases with pictures as fast as possible.
Namu Myōhō Renge Kyō is a sacred phrase chanted under Nichiren Buddhism in Japan. Students can chant and remember its phrase to boost their memory.
In Japan, there is a unique technique, 'Kanji visualisation'. Players focus on associating kanji with visual images and stories to aid memorisation. It is a good way to remember symbols, patterns, and visuals. Not only that, but it boosts your memory power.
In Japan, Zazen is a practice in Zen Buddhism. It focuses on enhancing mindfulness and removing preconceived notions. It lets students memorise and focus on breath count.
Mojitsuke is a mind-mapping method in which people draw concept of maps to visually combine ideas. This method aids idea generation and memorisation.
