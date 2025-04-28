6 Exotic Fruits You Can Grow in a Balcony Garden

Growing exotic fruits on a balcony garden can be a rewarding experience, allowing you to enjoy unique flavors and vibrant colors.
This tropical vine produces round or oval fruits with a tough outer rind and a juicy, aromatic interior filled with seeds.
Pineapples are unique in that they can be grown from the crown of a store-bought fruit. They have a sweet, tangy flavor and a spiky appearance.
This striking fruit comes from a cactus and has a vibrant pink or yellow skin with white or red flesh speckled with tiny black seeds.
Kumquats are small citrus fruits that can be eaten whole, skin and all. They have a sweet skin and tart flesh.
Figs are sweet, soft fruits that can be eaten fresh or dried. They have a unique flavor and are rich in nutrients.
Starfruit has a distinctive star shape when sliced and offers a sweet-tart flavor. It is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants.