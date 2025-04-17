6 exercises to boost leg muscles

Here are 6 effective exercises to strengthen and boost your leg muscles. These target the major muscle groups in your legs, including the quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calves.
How to do it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your hips back and down as if sitting in a chair, keeping your chest up and knees aligned with your toes. Go as low as you can while maintaining good form, then push through your heels to return to the starting position.
How to do it: Step forward with one leg and lower your hips until both knees are bent at 90 degrees. Push through your front heel to return to the starting position. Alternate legs.
How to do it: Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding a barbell or dumbbells in front of your thighs. Hinge at your hips, keeping your back straight, and lower the weight toward the ground. Push through your heels to return to the starting position.
How to do it: Stand in front of a sturdy bench or step. Step one foot onto the bench, push through your heel, and bring your other leg up to meet it. Step back down and repeat.
How to do it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Push through the balls of your feet to lift your heels off the ground, then slowly lower them back down.
How to do it: Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Squeeze your glutes and lift your hips toward the ceiling, forming a straight line from shoulders to knees. Lower back down and repeat.