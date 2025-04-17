6 Easy Steps to Make the Best Cinnamon Rolls at Home

If you want soft, and sweet cinnamon rolls at home. Here is the detailed easy recipe to make these roles:
First, take warm milk, yeast, sugar, eggs, butter, and flour in a bowl. Knead until soft and fluffy. Let it set for 5 minutes.
You can mix butter with brown sugar and cinnamon in a bowl. This can add sweetness to your roll.
You can roll the dough into a rectangle, spread the filling in it. Try to roll it up tightly. Then, cut the roll into even pieces using a knife.
Place rolls in a greased pan and let them puff up for another 20 mins to make them fluffy.
Bake your rolls at 180 °C (350 °F) for 20 minutes. Then add cream cheese frosting to your rolls for flavour. Enjoy your rolls with your loved ones.