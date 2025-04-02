6 Easy Steps to Make Bread Kalakand at Home

Apr 02, 2025, 11:04 AM

What is Kalakand?

Kalakand is a milk-based Indian sweet. It is a low carbohydrate dessert and beneficial in balancing blood pressure.

Ingredients Needed To Cook Kalakand

To make bread kalakand, you need bread slices, milk, sugar, paneer, cardamom powder, and dry fruits. Try this easy recipe to make bread Kalakand in just six easy steps:

Step 1 : Prepare the Base

Use wheat bread and cut the edges. Crumble them finely in a bowl to make a base.

Step 2: Make the Sweet Mixture

Heat milk in a pan for 5 minutes, then add crumbled bread to it. You can also add paneer to the mix.

Step 3: Add Sugar

Stir in sugar and cardamom powder, cooking until the mixture thickens.

Step 4: Set & Garnish

Pour the mixture into a greased tray, flatten it, and garnish it with dry fruits.

Step 5 : Cool the Kalakand

Let it cool in the fridge, cut it into pieces, and enjoy your homemade Bread Kalakand.