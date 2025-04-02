6 Easy Steps to Make Bread Kalakand at Home

Kalakand is a milk-based Indian sweet. It is a low carbohydrate dessert and beneficial in balancing blood pressure.
To make bread kalakand, you need bread slices, milk, sugar, paneer, cardamom powder, and dry fruits. Try this easy recipe to make bread Kalakand in just six easy steps:
Use wheat bread and cut the edges. Crumble them finely in a bowl to make a base.
Heat milk in a pan for 5 minutes, then add crumbled bread to it. You can also add paneer to the mix.
Stir in sugar and cardamom powder, cooking until the mixture thickens.
Pour the mixture into a greased tray, flatten it, and garnish it with dry fruits.
Let it cool in the fridge, cut it into pieces, and enjoy your homemade Bread Kalakand.
