6 Drinks to Reduce Fat

WION Web Team
Apr 09, 2025, 03:51 PM
1. Green Tea

Green tea may aid in fat reduction by potentially boosting metabolism. It contains catechins and EGCG (epigallocatechin-3-gallate) that help break down fat cells in the body.

2. Lemon Water

Lemon water has low calories and zero sugar content, contributing to weight loss by boosting metabolism. It can also aid digestion and reduce cravings.

3. Green Vegetable Juice

Green vegetable juice is rich in fibre and can aid in weight loss by boosting metabolism with essential nutrients. It supports detoxification in the body. Try to include vegetables like spinach, kale, cilantro, and bitter gourd.

4. Ginger Tea

Ginger tea is a rich source of components like gingerols and shogaols. It can contribute to weight loss and fat reduction by helping the body burn stored fat.

5. Fenugreek Water

Fenugreek water is rich in fibre and galactomannan, which can aid in burning fat. It also enhances metabolism and helps suppress appetite.

6. Amla Juice and Warm Water

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is rich in vitamin C. It can help burn fat and improve digestion due to its antioxidant properties.

