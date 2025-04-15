6 Dog Breeds That Stay Cool in Scorching Indian Summers

When considering dog breeds that can handle the scorching heat of Indian summers, it's important to look for breeds that have a lower tendency to overheat and can adapt to warmer climates. Here are six dog breeds that are generally more tolerant of hot weather:
Known as the "barkless dog," the Basenji is well-suited for hot climates. They have a short coat and are known for their high energy levels, making them great companions for active families.
Despite their thick fur, Chow Chows can adapt to hot weather if they are kept well-hydrated and in shaded areas. They are known for their calm demeanor and loyalty.
With their short coat and high energy, Dalmatians can handle heat well. They are active dogs that require regular exercise, making them suitable for families that enjoy outdoor activities.
This Indian breed is well-adapted to the local climate. Rajapalayams have a short coat and are known for their loyalty and protective nature, making them excellent guard dogs.
A breed native to the Indian subcontinent, Kuchi dogs are resilient and can thrive in hot conditions. They are known for their herding abilities and adaptability to various environments.
This indigenous breed is highly adaptable and has evolved to survive in the Indian climate. They have a short coat, are low-maintenance, and are known for their intelligence and loyalty.