The must-try summer drink that will refresh every part of your body. The ingredients used to make this drink are frozen pineapple chunks, pineapple juice, ice, and coconut milk.
Summer is incomplete without watermelon. To make this need, you need to blend watermelon chunks with chilled water, lime juice and a pinch of salt, then strain it and enjoy!
With the tanginess of strawberry and the freshness of mint, this drink takes just minutes to make and is perfect for lazy summer days. You’ll need non-alcoholic strawberry kombucha, water, lime juice, strawberries, and mint.
Not a fan of sugary sweet mocktails? Then this hibiscus mocktail is a must-try. This colorful drink is a great choice if you're looking for a not-too-sweet, non-alcoholic option. Ingredients: hibiscus tea, water or soda, and lime juice.
A concoction of mild and strong flavour. Made with apple, ginger, mint and cinnamon, this drink is flavorful mix of crisp apple and warm cinnamon notes.
Unlike the traditional drink, this skinny margarita recipe is like the classic, but without sugar and cuts down on carbs by using natural sweeteners. To keep it alcohol-free, just skip the tequila.