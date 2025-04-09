6 Common Habits That Are Secretly Ruining Your Sleep

Sleep is crucial for overall health and well-being, but many everyday habits can unknowingly disrupt it. Here are six habits that might be secretly ruining your sleep.
Why it’s harmful: The blue light emitted by phones, tablets, and computers suppresses melatonin production, the hormone that regulates sleep. Fix: Avoid screens at least 1-2 hours before bed or use blue light filters.
Why it’s harmful: Caffeine can stay in your system for 6-8 hours, making it harder to fall asleep. Fix: Limit caffeine intake to the morning or early afternoon.
Why it’s harmful: Inconsistent bedtimes and wake-up times confuse your body’s internal clock, making it harder to fall asleep and wake up refreshed. Fix: Stick to a consistent sleep schedule, even on weekends.
Why it’s harmful: Digesting a large meal can cause discomfort and disrupt your sleep cycle. Fix: Eat dinner at least 2-3 hours before bed and opt for lighter snacks if you’re hungry.
Why it’s harmful: While alcohol may make you feel sleepy, it disrupts REM sleep and can cause nighttime awakenings. Fix: Avoid alcohol at least 3-4 hours before bedtime.
Why it’s harmful: Long or late naps can interfere with your ability to fall asleep at night. Fix: Limit naps to 20-30 minutes and avoid napping after 3 PM.
