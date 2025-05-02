6 Best tourist destinations near Ladakh

Though Ladakh is very much an attraction all by itself, the enchanting places neighboring it offer enticing landscapes and cultural experiences.
Leh, the heart of Ladakh, is located at an altitude of 11,562 feet (3,524 meters). Visit the Leh Palace for panoramic views, find peace at the Shanti Stupa, explore the ancient Leh Monastery, and discover local artifacts at the Central Asian Museum.
Known as the "Valley of Flowers," Nubra Valley is a high-altitude cold desert with stunning landscapes. sand dunes at Hunder where you can enjoy a camel safari, charming villages like Diskit with its impressive Maitreya Buddha statue and monasteries.
Pangong saltwater lake is famous for its ever-changing colors, from blue to green to red. Situated at an altitude of about 4,350 meters, a significant portion of the lake extends into Tibet. The scenic beauty of the lake, surrounded by stark mountains, is truly captivating.
One of the World’s highest motorable roads is the Khardung La Pass! Mountains draped in snow, winding roads, and the tea stops every here and there, this place is considered a rite of passage among motorbikers.
A confluence of two rivers at Nimmu – Indus, one of the longest rivers in Asia, and it’s tributary Zanskar. River rafting is a very common activity here. An experience that would for sure leave you mind-blown! From feeling the strong currents of the chilled waters to the adrenaline pumping way of rafting through tiers of rocks
Tso Moriri Lake is one of the surreal places to explore in Ladakh, located in Changthang plateau at about 4000metres above sea level and is about 19 km long and up to 8km wide with barren hills decked with snow on the top all around, beautiful migratory birds and other rare fauna make the sight simply astonishing.