6 Best Books to Read to Understand Pope Francis

Pope Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires. Here are the six best books to read to understand pope francis:
This book is written by Catholic writer Paul Vallely on Pope Francis. It tells about Pope Francis' initial years as Pope, his contradictions, and compassion. It describes his mixed feelings towards the role of women in the Church.
This book is written by Elisabetta Piqué on Pope Francis's life. It describes the pontiff's beliefs, actions, spiritual leadership, and works.
This book is written by Chris Lowney on Pope Francis' leadership. It tells about Pope Francis' passion to serve people, and how his training impacted various leadership roles as a priest and bishop.
This book is written by Austen Ivereigh on Pope Francis's revolutionary thinking. It tells about how his innovative thinking and his position challenged the world's most formidable religions.
This book is written by Pope Francis himself. It tells about Pope Francis's vision of Christian hope and mercy. This book contains a collection of speeches, homilies from the Pope Francis, conveying the warmth of his heart.
This book is written by Pope Francis. It tells about Pope Francis' spiritual life, his hopes for church reform, and his open-minded approach towards gay people and women.