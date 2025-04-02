6 Benefits of Doing 20 Squats Every Day

WION Web Team
Apr 02, 2025, 11:30 AM
1. Strengthen Lower Body

Squats target your glutes, quads, and hamstrings, making your legs and hips stronger.

2. Boost Core Stability

Engaging your core while squatting improves posture and balance.

3. Aids Muscle strength

Squats increase muscle mass, helping you burn more calories even at rest.

4. Supports Joint Health

It can strengthen knees and hips, reducing the risk of injuries and joint pain.

5. Enhance Weight Loss

Squats are a great way to tone muscles and burn fat, contributing to overall fitness.

6. Boost Flexibility And Mobility

Regular squats improve flexibility, making everyday movements easier.

