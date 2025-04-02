6 Benefits of Doing 20 Squats Every Day

Squats target your glutes, quads, and hamstrings, making your legs and hips stronger.
Engaging your core while squatting improves posture and balance.
Squats increase muscle mass, helping you burn more calories even at rest.
It can strengthen knees and hips, reducing the risk of injuries and joint pain.
Squats are a great way to tone muscles and burn fat, contributing to overall fitness.
Regular squats improve flexibility, making everyday movements easier.
Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.
