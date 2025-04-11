6 Animals With An Amazing Sense Of Direction

WION Web Team
Apr 11, 2025, 02:16 PM
Photo Credit : pexels

Salmon

Salmons have a great sense of direction. It allows them to travel long distances and return. They can swim for a long time, for miles, without confusion. Their power to smell and remember every stream is remarkable.

Pigeons

Pigeons have a great sense of direction that allows them to return to their home. They can sense Earth’s magnetic fields like a map.

Sea Turtles

Sea turtles have good navigational abilities from their egg hatch to sea crawling. They can sense magnetic fields. By instinct, they can reach the sea they left earlier.

Elephants

Elephants have a good sense of smell that directs them to remember routes they passed earlier. This way, their memory is sharp enough to recall the distances they travelled.

Bees

Bees have a splendid sense of direction. They move and waggle to share directions. This way, they find flowers and nectar.

Dolphins

Dolphins have a good sense of direction due to echolocation (biological active sonar) to navigate and find prey in the sea. They can sense magnetic fields easily.

