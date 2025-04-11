6 Animals With An Amazing Sense Of Direction

Salmons have a great sense of direction. It allows them to travel long distances and return. They can swim for a long time, for miles, without confusion. Their power to smell and remember every stream is remarkable.
Pigeons have a great sense of direction that allows them to return to their home. They can sense Earth’s magnetic fields like a map.
Sea turtles have good navigational abilities from their egg hatch to sea crawling. They can sense magnetic fields. By instinct, they can reach the sea they left earlier.
Elephants have a good sense of smell that directs them to remember routes they passed earlier. This way, their memory is sharp enough to recall the distances they travelled.
Bees have a splendid sense of direction. They move and waggle to share directions. This way, they find flowers and nectar.
Dolphins have a good sense of direction due to echolocation (biological active sonar) to navigate and find prey in the sea. They can sense magnetic fields easily.