6 Animals That Make the Best Therapy Companions (And Why)

Therapy animals offer emotional support, comfort, and companionship to those in need. These six animals are said to be excellent therapy companions for the following reasons.
Dogs have an intuitive sense of things that are going on with the human mind. They're loyal, trainable, and able to sense a person needs a friend, extending unconditional love as a reaction to this condition. They Can Reduce Anxiety, Lower Blood Pressure, and Encourage Exercise Via Walking.
Cats are calm, independent, and cuddly. Their purring acts as an audio balm. They Help Reduce Stress and Be Good Companions While Requiring Very Little Maintenance from the User.
Horses are emo-sensitive and bond through interaction. Equine-assisted therapy helps improve emotional regulation, self-esteem, and physical coordination. Therapy horses are often called into programs designed for people with PTSD, autism, or physical disabilities.
Rabbits are gentle and quiet and like to be petted. They bring comfort, relieve loneliness, and are perfect for those living in small places.
Birds, like parrots and cockatiels, are very intelligent and can form strong bonds with people. They sing and chirp to calm their companions and help foster social interaction.
Guinea pigs are friendly and easy to handle and like interacting with humans. They are great stress-relievers, responsible caretaking expedients, and good companions for youngsters or the elderly.