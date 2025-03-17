50+ Gram Protein-Rich Breakfast Dishes

For this high-protein platter, you need 4 large eggs, 4 slices of chicken bacon, 2 whole-grain bread and 1/2 avocado.
Make this super delicious smoothie with 1 cup Greek yogurt 1 banana, peanut butter and 1 scoop of protein powder.
If you are busy in the morning, then this chicken omelette is for you. The ingredients you need to make this recipe are 4 eggs, 1/4 cup chicken breast, 1/2 tofu, and 1/2 cheddar cheese.
Make this nutritious and delicious breakfast with 2 cups cooked quinoa, 4 large eggs, 2 turkey sausage patties, 1 cup steamed broccoli.
Another easy option for breakefast is Avocado Toast with Poached Eggs. The ingredients you need for this are 2 slices whole-grain bread, 2 poached eggs, 2 slices of turkey bacon 1/2 avocado.
This breakfast bowl will keep you fill for hours. The ingridients you need are: 4 large eggs, 2 sausage patties, 1 cup black beans and shredded cheddar cheese.
One of the best high-protein omelettes that you can make at home. The ingredients you need for this are: 2 large eggs, 1 can of tuna, 1/4 cup of spinach leaves and 1 tablespoon butter.
