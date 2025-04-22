5 Yogurt-Based Dishes That Instantly Cool the Body

Yogurt is a rich source of calcium, protein, and probiotics. And berries are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. This mixture can be your good breakfast meal to start your day.
Strawberries are rich in vitamin C, fibre, folate, and antioxidants. Have this smoothie to boost your energy level, aid immunity, and heart health.
This dish is good for your digestion, immunity, and boosting your energy. It is made from gram flour, yogurt and spices.
This is a nutritious and easy to make breakfast meal. It is rich in antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins. It can help you lower your cholesterol level and weight loss.
This dessert is a good option for instant cooling. It is rich in vitamins A,C and antioxidants. It can aid you to boost your eye health, immunity, and digestion.