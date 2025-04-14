5 Yoga Poses to Enhance Upper Body Circulation

Apr 14, 2025
1. Downward Dog

This pose can help better blood flow to the head. This pose can strengthen your arms, shoulders, and spine. It helps stretch your body and calm the mind.

2. Cobra Pose

In this pose, you stretch your front body, including chest, abdomen, and hand muscles. It aids your heart and builds back strength. It can promote blood flow and breath control.

3. Bridge Pose

In this pose, you lift your hips and upper body off the ground while pushing your arms into the ground. It boosts chest and neck flexibility. This activates circulation and is good for your heart and thyroid health.

4. Seated Twist

This pose stretches your upper body, including hand muscles and joints. It can energise your spine and organs while also improving flexibility.

5. Camel Pose

The Camel Pose's chest-opening action boosts upper body circulation, leading to improved breathing and blood flow to the lungs and heart.

