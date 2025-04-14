5 Yoga Poses to Enhance Upper Body Circulation

This pose can help better blood flow to the head. This pose can strengthen your arms, shoulders, and spine. It helps stretch your body and calm the mind.
In this pose, you stretch your front body, including chest, abdomen, and hand muscles. It aids your heart and builds back strength. It can promote blood flow and breath control.
In this pose, you lift your hips and upper body off the ground while pushing your arms into the ground. It boosts chest and neck flexibility. This activates circulation and is good for your heart and thyroid health.
This pose stretches your upper body, including hand muscles and joints. It can energise your spine and organs while also improving flexibility.
The Camel Pose's chest-opening action boosts upper body circulation, leading to improved breathing and blood flow to the lungs and heart.
