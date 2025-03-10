5 Unique Finds in Brazilian Cities Worth Exploring

Alter do Chão (Pará)

Location- state of Pará, Brazil Alter do Chão is a charming village Nestled along the banks of the Tapajós River, it is often referred to as the "Caribbean of the Amazon" due to its stunning river beaches and lush surroundings. Golden sand beaches that emerge during the dry season are perfect for swimming and relaxation. The Tapajós River features crystal-clear waters, contrasting with the muddy Amazon River.