5 Summer Fruits That Hydrate More Than Watermelon

Eating fruits in summer can hydrate you alongside normal water intake. These juicy fruits can keep you cool and hydrated.
Cucumbers contain 90% water. They are rich in antioxidants and vitamins A and C. Cucumbers can help you stay refreshed and cool, and you can have them in salads or smoothies.
Strawberries have water plus a high vitamin C content. They can be amazing for your skin and hydration.
This fruit is juicy, sweet, and loaded with digestive enzymes and hydrating properties.
Oranges are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. They can be your hydrating snack packed with electrolytes.
Blueberries are rich in antioxidants and vitamins. You can have them in smoothies and juices. Its intake can be a tastier way of staying cool and hydrated.