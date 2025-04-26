5 Summer Fruits That Hydrate More Than Watermelon

WION Web Team
Apr 26, 2025, 02:56 PM

Eating fruits in summer can hydrate you alongside normal water intake. These juicy fruits can keep you cool and hydrated.

Cucumber

Cucumbers contain 90% water. They are rich in antioxidants and vitamins A and C. Cucumbers can help you stay refreshed and cool, and you can have them in salads or smoothies.

Strawberries

Strawberries have water plus a high vitamin C content. They can be amazing for your skin and hydration.

Pineapple

This fruit is juicy, sweet, and loaded with digestive enzymes and hydrating properties.

Oranges

Oranges are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. They can be your hydrating snack packed with electrolytes.

Blueberries

Blueberries are rich in antioxidants and vitamins. You can have them in smoothies and juices. Its intake can be a tastier way of staying cool and hydrated.