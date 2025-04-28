5 Smoothies You Can Make With Just a Spoon

WION Web Team
Apr 28, 2025, 11:26 AM

Smoothies

These creamy, nutritious smoothies need only a spoon to mix, perfect for busy mornings or lazy afternoons.

Peanut Butter & Banana Mash

Mash a banana in a bowl, then mix in peanut butter and yogurt. This protein-rich snack is great anytime.

Photo Credit : pexels

Chia & Berry Pudding

Stir chia seeds into almond milk and add crushed berries. Let it sit for 10 minutes before enjoying.

Mango & Coconut Crush

Combine ripe mango with coconut cream and a spoonful of honey in a bowl, mix well for a tropical treat.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Oats & Apple Smoothie

Grate an apple and mix it with soaked oats, cinnamon, and yogurt. It tastes like dessert, and works great for breakfast too.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Cacao & Date Energy Mix

Mash dates with warm milk, cacao, and a spoon of almond butter. It’s perfect for a quick energy and mood boost.

What Are the Benefits?

You don’t need a blender, just a bowl and a few ingredients. These spoon-made smoothies are rich in fibre, protein, and natural energy.