5 Smoothies You Can Make With Just a Spoon

These creamy, nutritious smoothies need only a spoon to mix, perfect for busy mornings or lazy afternoons.
Mash a banana in a bowl, then mix in peanut butter and yogurt. This protein-rich snack is great anytime.
Stir chia seeds into almond milk and add crushed berries. Let it sit for 10 minutes before enjoying.
Combine ripe mango with coconut cream and a spoonful of honey in a bowl, mix well for a tropical treat.
Grate an apple and mix it with soaked oats, cinnamon, and yogurt. It tastes like dessert, and works great for breakfast too.
Mash dates with warm milk, cacao, and a spoon of almond butter. It’s perfect for a quick energy and mood boost.
You don’t need a blender, just a bowl and a few ingredients. These spoon-made smoothies are rich in fibre, protein, and natural energy.