5 Slow Living Ideas to Make Even Your Busy Life Feel Peaceful

Start your day without using any electronic gadgets for 20 minutes. It can help you feel calm and grounded before you start working.
You don’t need to move to the mountains to feel calm. These simple five habits can bring slowness into your busiest days to make you feel calm:
Take a tea break in the morning and do nothing. Try to avoid using social media and phone for anything.
Do not just sit indoor, try to step outside in nature. Try to spend five minutes in natural sunlight or under a tree so that you can reset your nervous system.
Try to pick one task for one hour and do only that. Stop multitasking. Do not overthink and just live in the moment with deep focus.
When you sleep, try to dim lights. Read good journals, listen to soft music, and let your body relax for long.
These ideas can slow your mind, reduce stress, and bring clarity in thoughts even if your day is fully packed.