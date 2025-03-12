5 Simple Steps To Master The Art Of Crafting The Perfect Caipirinha Cocktail At Home

The Caipirinha is Brazil’s national cocktail, a refreshing and zesty drink that can be made with just a few simple ingredients.
2 oz (60 ml) cachaça ), 1 lime, cut into wedges, 2 tsp granulated sugar (adjust to taste) and Ice cubes
Cut the lime into 6-8 wedges. Remove the white pith to avoid bitterness.
In a sturdy glass or cocktail shaker, add the lime wedges and sugar.
Use a muddler or the back of a spoon to gently press and twist the lime to release its juice. Avoid over-muddling to prevent bitterness.
Pour the cachaça over the muddled lime and sugar.
Stir well to dissolve the sugar. Add a handful of ice cubes to the glass.
Give it a final stir and enjoy your Caipirinha immediately!
