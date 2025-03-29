5 Simple Steps to Make Moist Banana Bread from Scratch

Banana bread is moist, flavourful, and easy to make. It is a soft, sweet bread made from ripe bananas and a few simple ingredients. Explore five simple steps to make banana bread at home.
Firstly, take at least five or six ripe bananas and mash them.
Mix the mashed ripe bananas with melted butter in a bowl.
Add sugar, eggs, and vanilla, and mix well before combining in flour and baking soda.
Pour the mixture into a greased loaf pan and bake at 350°F (176.67°C) for about 50–60 minutes. Let it cool, and then cut slices with a knife.
Serve the bread with tea to your loved ones. These breads are a tasty, and healthy to start your day!
