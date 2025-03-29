5 Simple Steps to Make Moist Banana Bread from Scratch

WION Web Team
Mar 29, 2025, 10:26 AM
What is Banana Bread?

Banana bread is moist, flavourful, and easy to make. It is a soft, sweet bread made from ripe bananas and a few simple ingredients. Explore five simple steps to make banana bread at home.

Step 1

Firstly, take at least five or six ripe bananas and mash them.

Step 2

Mix the mashed ripe bananas with melted butter in a bowl.

Step 3

Add sugar, eggs, and vanilla, and mix well before combining in flour and baking soda.

Step 4

Pour the mixture into a greased loaf pan and bake at 350°F (176.67°C) for about 50–60 minutes. Let it cool, and then cut slices with a knife.

Step 5

Serve the bread with tea to your loved ones. These breads are a tasty, and healthy to start your day!

