5 Reasons Why Not to Drink Stale Sugarcane Juice

Sugarcane juice might look fresh. But it can already be fermenting. Here are five reasons why you should not drink stale sugarcane juice:
Sugarcane juice has a high sucrose content. It can increase your blood sugar levels and can cause diabetes in some cases
Stale sugar cane juice can harbour bad bacteria that may lead to stomach discomfort. Too much sugarcane juice intake can harm your heart functioning and lead to the growth of harmful bacteria, causing illnesses.
Sugarcane juice contains policosanol, which harms your sleep cycle. It can lead to insomnia, headaches, and nausea.
In the worst case, consuming contaminated stale juice can result in food poisoning, which can be severe. Contamination can happen at any stage of the juice-making process.
Sugar cane juice contains a lot of calories. Consuming it too much can contribute to weight gain due to its high sugar content.
