5 Rare Birds Found in India You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

Protected under the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, this large bird is found in parts of India and Pakistan. It is critically endangered due to habitat loss and hunting.
Recognisable by its bright yellow beak and mask-like markings on its head, the masked finfoot is a rare aquatic bird found in parts of the eastern Indian subcontinent. Sightings are extremely uncommon.
This white winged wood duck can be found in some parts of north-east India and south-east Asia. Spotting one is extremely rare.
This owl species was once considered extinct until it was rediscovered in 1997. Endemic to the forests of central India, spotting this endangered bird is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Found in the foothills of the eastern Himalayas across different locations such as Bhutan, northeastern India and Myanmar. This striking bird comes under the critically endangered species.